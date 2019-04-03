The artists at the Olin Arts Center at Bates College have been at their easels, creating works to soften people’s minds and hearts in the hope that we feel beauty, sense rich vocal sounds through choral music — performances to make us think deeply into places we often have little time to peruse; movement without words that make us feel without discussion.

All of that artistry is right here and now in Lewiston-Auburn. I have been enriched throughout the winter months by the opportunities just short distances from my home. It is always my hope that these venues will continue to have many inquiring minds in attendance.

The center is open to everyone to see, feel and be enriched by the artists.

I am thankful for a place to retreat in these unrelenting and often turbulent times.

Bette Swett-Thibeault, Lewiston

