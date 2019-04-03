BRUNSWICK — Curtis Knapton scored an unassisted goal, his third goal of the game, with 9:45 to play in the fourth quarter to give Bates College the lead for good in a 14-12 men’s lacrosse win over Bowdoin on Wednesday.

Matt Chlastawa had four goals and dished out three assists to lead the Bobcats (8-2, 5-1 NESCAC), and Matt Kelleher added a pair of goals.

Jake Crossman led the Polar Bears (5-5, 2-4) with three goals and an assist. Brad Ingersoll and Donal Mullane added two goals apiece.

Women’s lacrosse

Bowdoin 14, Bates 2

LEWISTON — Katie Miller had all of her three goals in the first half as the Polar Bears (4-4, 2-3 NESCAC) broke to a 9-0 advantage at intermission and cruised past the Bobcats (7-3, 3-2) on Wednesday.

Eliza Denious added three goals for Bowdoin and Fiona Bundy, Allison Williams and Natalie Rudin had two goals apiece. Elizabeth Growney doled out five assists.

Margaret Smith and Katie Allard scored for Bates.

