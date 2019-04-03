LIVERMORE FALLS — An engineer deemed the Transfer Station garage safe Friday, but recommended replacing the anchor bolts on one wall.

Maine Municipal Association pulled structural insurance on the building Thursday, March 28 following an inspection because it was considered unsafe, Town Manager Stephen Gould previously said.

“It needs to be fixed, but it is not unsafe,” Keith Ewing of Plymouth Engineering Inc. in Plymouth said after inspecting the multi-bay garage.

Gould said town officials were advised by MMA to remove all equipment and the loader from the garage bays, and keep people away from the building until it is fixed.

Ewing advised Gould and Public Works Foreman Bill Nichols to have the anchor bolts on one wall cut off, push the wall back on the foundation and re-anchor the wall.

He also inspected the roof structure and said it could support a good 2 feet of snow.

Ewing will send a letter to Gould this week defining the inspection and the needed repairs.

