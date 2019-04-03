- Louanne G. Littlefield, 62, Freeman Township, criminal mischief, March 30, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Andrew W. Hickman, 35, Vienna, operating while license suspended or revoked-three priors, March 31, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Jenna M. Neal, 33, Avon, operating under the influence, April 1, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jacob Spencer Violette, 23, Farmington, violation condition of release, April 2, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Morgan Elizabeth Shutters, 25, transient, violation conditions of release, April 2, no bail listed as of April 3, Farmington Police Department.
