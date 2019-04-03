Bates College student Belle Bernhoeft, left, explains to Sumaya Bashir, 7, of Lewiston how a telescope works Wednesday night during the third annual Bates Astronomy Extravaganza at the Lewiston college. Bernhoeft demonstrated how the first telescopes moved two lenses back and forth to magnify and focus on objects far away. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Vicki Ward, left, of Auburn came with her family Wednesday night to the third annual Bates Astronomy Extravaganza at the Lewiston college. Ward is shown taking time to explain to Sumaya Bashir, 7, of Lewiston how a telescope works. It was one of several stations on astronomy-related themes. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

