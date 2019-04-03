The victim of an apparent robbery attempt outside a Portland convenience store chased the suspect and fired two shots at him before the other man got away, Portland police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Anania’s Variety Store at 606 Washington Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lt. Robert Martin said it does not appear the robbery suspect was struck by the shots fired during the chase.

Martin said the 26-year-old Portland man told police he was returning to his car after making a purchase in the store when a masked man opened the passenger door of the car. The masked man made a threatening gesture – concealing his hand inside his sweatshirt, the 26-year-old man told police.

The man who believed he was being robbed was carrying a concealed weapon and drew it. The suspect ran from the parking lot onto Washington Avenue toward Ocean Avenue. The 26-year-old chased the suspect for a short distance before firing two rounds from several feet away, Martin said.

The man who fired the shots was not identified by police.

Martin said police do not recommend responding this way to a robbery attempt. Instead, they recommend victims comply with a robber’s demands, try to be a good witness and call 911 as soon as possible.

“We are fortunate that no one was struck by the errant bullets fired down Washington Avenue,” Martin said. “There are a number of residences in that area and Washington Avenue is a heavily traveled roadway.”

Police are looking for the suspect, described as a black man in his early 20s. The suspect is 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and was wearing a black and green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a black neoprene face mask and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 874-8575.

