LEWISTON — The Midcoast High Winds Flute Choir, directed by Nan White, will perform at this week’s Oasis of Music from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

On the program will be a selection of “light classics.” This flute choir is comprised of flutes of all sizes, from piccolo to bass flute, with the ability to perform a great tonal and dynamic range, producing a unique sound that may only be imitated in part by a pipe organ. Its members come from throughout our region, from both professional and amateur backgrounds, rehearsing and performing together for the love of their instruments played collectively.

The Oasis of Music happens every Wednesday at Trinity Church from September through May. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: