A near-capacity crowd came to the historic State Theatre in Portland on Wednesday evening to hear several bands with connections to Rustic Overtones trombonist Dave Noyes.

A line started to form outside the theater on Congress Street before the doors opened at 6 p.m., and by the time the first group, Micromasse, took the stage the theater was filled with hundreds of people, who danced and sang to the music.

Noyes, who lived in Portland, died in his sleep March 7 at the age of 45.

All of the proceeds from Wednesday’s celebration of Noyes’ life and music will go to benefit Noyes’ family. His wife is pregnant with her second child.

A campaign to raise money for his wife and children on GoFundMe has raised more than $77,000.

