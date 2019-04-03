AUBURN – Kenneth Earl Morgan, 77, a resident of Chesterville, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin, following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 8, 1941 in Brunswick, the son of Maurice Morgan and Thelma (Brockett) Morgan. He attended school in Harpswell.

Kenneth worked as a lobsterman until his retirement. On March 11, 1989, in Brunswick, he married Dorothy Cote, recently celebrating their 30th anniversary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and playing horseshoes.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Morgan of Chesterville; daughters, Daphney Morgan and companion, Granville Wallace and Penny Wallace and her husband, Eric, all of Fitchburg; grandson, Alex Wallace; stepsons, Wesley Wright and wife, Peggy, Wilfred Wright and wife, Valerie, and Wendall Wright, all of Chesterville; and many stepgrandchildren; and great-stepgrandchildren; his sisters, Betty Cote and husband, Ivan of Bath, Jeannie Pennell and husband, Myron of Harpswell, brothers, Mort Morgan and wife, Veronica of Harpswell and Phil Morgan of Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Carolyn King and Shirley Billington.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on April 4 at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on March 3 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Route 2, Farmington.

