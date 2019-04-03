AUBURN – Shannon Louise Moxcey, 48, of Bryant Pond, passed away on March 30, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 4, 1970 to parents, Michael and Carla (Stevens) Dexter.

Shannon graduated from Oxford Hills High School, class of 1988, and obtained her master’s degree from University of Maine at Augusta.

Due to her love for community service, and giving back to those around her, she was most proud to have worked for 11 towns in Oxford County and beyond in general assistance programs and parks and recreation. She really enjoyed working, being a part of a team and providing for her family.

Her passions included reading, writing and being with friends and family. She loved being outdoors, feeling the breeze on sunny, warm days, and laughing with loved ones by a bonfire at night. She also dearly loved staying cozy indoors with some popcorn, her kitties, and a good book.

Shannon was predeceased by her mother; and a sister, Darcy Bernier.

Surviving are her father; her two daughters, Patience and Caroline Moxcey, her brother, Shawn Dexter; her nieces and nephews, Andrew and Allison Bernier, and Kyle, Karliegh and Katelyn Dexter; as well as many aunts and uncles.

Those close to her would like to thank the kind people who took care of Shannon during the last challenges of her life including close family, nurses and hospice staff. Their compassionate care has been deeply appreciated and will not be forgotten.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Shannon at the Foster Carol American Legion, 12 Church St. South Paris from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, April 7. A brief ceremony officiated by Ben Tucker will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

