Charges
Lewiston
- Steven Clarke, 54, of 476 Main St., Thomaston, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, at 691 Main St.
- Gregory Cabot, 64, of 81 Horton St., on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Nicholas Jarvis, 36, of 9 West Shore Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of fishing without a license, 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, on Route 202, Greene.
- Angela Despres, 34, of 58 Outlet Road, Augusta, arrested by the Department of Corrections on a charge of escape, 11 a.m. Wednesday, in Lewiston.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Mookie Betts’ grounder hits 3B bag, Red Sox beat A’s to end four-game skid
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn school budget cut to stave off tax increase
-
Encore
WHA’s Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC fresh for April
-
Encore
Friday Night Live 9 at 49 Franklin offers encore show
-
Dear Abby
Latest disagreement may end rocky five-year relationship