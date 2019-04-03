Charges

Lewiston

  • Steven Clarke, 54, of 476 Main St., Thomaston, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, at 691 Main St.
  • Gregory Cabot, 64, of 81 Horton St., on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • Nicholas Jarvis, 36, of 9 West Shore Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of fishing without a license, 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, on Route 202, Greene.
  • Angela Despres, 34, of 58 Outlet Road, Augusta, arrested by the Department of Corrections on a charge of escape, 11 a.m. Wednesday, in Lewiston.

 

 

