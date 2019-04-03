AUBURN — American Legion, William J. Rogers, Post 153, 71 South Main St., has announced its scheduled events for April. Members and guests are welcome.

Music, Dance and Karaoke with DJ Jean Louis, 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in April.

Music by Jerry Joe, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, April 5 and 19.

Installation of Officers, Post 153, Friday, April 12; happy hour will be at 5 p.m. with the ceremony to follow at 6.

Patriots Day celebration, Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15; the post will be selling hot dogs, chicken strips and fries and will have draft specials.

Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17; 50/50 raffle, attending members have a chance to win $100, $50 or $25.

Easter Sunday, April 21, there will be no breakfast; breakfast will return in May.

For more information, call 207-782-1118.

