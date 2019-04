Sen. Angus King cannot accept the outcome of the Mueller Report. He says he is an independent; I don’t think so. I believe he is a liberal who is still crying about the outcome of the 2016 election won by Donald Trump.

According to news sources, the Mueller Report cost taxpayers about $25 million dollars.

Democrats better start waking up and stop crying about the 2016 presidential election.

I think President Trump is a good president; one of the best.

Tom Hart, Lewiston

