PORTLAND — Adam Dunbar has joined national full-service financial advisory firm Steward Partners Global Advisory, associated with Raymond James Financial Services Inc., as a senior vice president and partner.

He is joined at Steward by Jackie Gervais, a senior registered administrative manager with whom he has worked since starting his career, as well as wealth managers Ralph Good and James Nylund and their team.

Previously a financial adviser for Wells Fargo Advisors, Dunbar is leading his own team at Steward Partners. He comes to the company with more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry and numerous industry accolades, including recognition on Forbes’ Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list in 2018.

He lives in Auburn and contributes his time frequently as a board member for local community organizations.

