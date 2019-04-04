PORTLAND — One year after its founding, Amjambo Africa has added an online site, amjamboafrica.com, making it a multimedia news organization.

The newspaper prints 10,000 paper copies monthly and distributes to 200 locations, primarily in metropolitan areas and along the coast. The online edition will expand the publication’s reach to include easy access for readers who reside outside the current print distribution network, or who are homebound.

In addition, those readers who prefer to look at their content on computers and devices will be able to do so. The organization also maintains an active social media presence.

Amjambo Africa was founded by the nonprofit organization Ladder to the Moon Network on April 1, 2018, as a free monthly print newspaper celebrating Maine’s growing diversity and covering stories about the immigrant experience in Maine.

Amjambo Africa carries immigration-related news coverage from around the state, updates from Africa, society pictures, sports and entertainment news, economic reports, cultural insights, calendar updates, poetry, legislative developments and job listings and more. Content appears in English, French, Kinyarwanda, Somali and Swahili, thanks to a team of immigrant translators. The organization’s next project will be to add Portuguese, in order to meet the needs of Maine’s Angolan community.

Amjambo Africa is based at the Immigrant Welcome Center at 24 Preble St. To have an event listed or a story idea, email the managing editor at [email protected]

