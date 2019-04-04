ANDOVER — Selectmen turned down Fire Chief Jim Adler’s request Tuesday to replace a cable on a firetruck because of budget concerns.

“Right now, the total estimate for the repair is going to be $6,528,” Adler said.

Selectman Brian Mills said he was concerned because Adler was recently given permission to buy $4,000 worth of parts and equipment for the ladder truck, which were not in this year’s Fire Department budget.

Adler said he thought the budget was to “cover anything that could arise during the year.”

“We use the money when we have to, where we see it’s more of a priority,” Adler said.

He said the department needs a portable pump and an exhaust fan, but the cable, which is used to run water to the nozzle of the ladder on the firetruck, was a priority.

Selectman Mark Thurston said Thursday that although there is money in this year’s budget to cover the cost of the cable, the board is concerned about reducing the budget so much with two months left in this fiscal year.

He asked if the ladder would be out of service without the cable.

Adler said it would not.

Thurston and Selectman Wendy Closson agreed with Mills in rejecting the request.

Closson advised Adler put money for the cable in the 2019-20 budget, on which residents are scheduled to vote at the annual town meeting in June.

In other matters, selectmen reappointed Robert Folsom as plumbing inspector.

