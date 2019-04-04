AUBURN — Schools Superintendent Katy Grondin presented the School Committee with a $45.3 million budget Wednesday night that will not raise property taxes.

The slightly reduced budget is the result of a request from the City Council for no tax increase, considering voters will decide June 11 on building a $125.8 million high school.

Committee member Faith Fontaine called the council’s request “ridiculous.”

Although they did not take a vote, committee members informally agreed to Grondin’s revision, which cut money for one educational technician each at Walton and Washburn schools, and a computer science teacher at Edward Little High School.

Fontaine said there was no increase in property taxes from last year’s school budget. During multiple budget workshops, the committee heard from educators on what students need and the budget is trying to achieve that, she said.

“Our kids are the ones suffering,” Fontaine said. “It’s very frustrating.”

Looking at Fontaine, City Councilor Alfreda Fournier said she has gone through the school budget and, as a retired educator, “has done this for a living” for years.

“We’ve heard that over and over again,” Fontaine said.

Fournier said there are “wants” that are not affordable.

“They’re not wants. They’re needs,” Fontaine countered.

Mayor Jason Levesque said the School Department is getting $1.5 million more from the state this year, and the city is getting $400,000 more from the state. He suggested the School Department give $400,000 toward reducing property taxes in light of the proposed new high school.

Giving state education money to the city “is ridiculous,” committee member Bob Mennealy said.

The mayor’s suggestion had no support from the committee.

Overall, the proposed budget is $1.6 million more than last year’s budget. About $1 million is for raises and benefits, and $640,000 is for nine new positions.

The increase is covered by $1.5 million more from the state and more money from the School Department’s fund balance.

The new positions include five for an autism program for incoming kindergarten students. Without the program, students would be to more expensive out-of-district programs, Grondin said.

The budget covers two positions at Washburn school that were paid for by a federal school improvement grant that is expiring.

During a public hearing on the budget Wednesday, Laura Garcia of Auburn was the only one who spoke, saying she analyzed the budget, compared it to previous years and couldn’t figure out which departments are up or down and how much is spent on technology and curriculum.

How is the School Department being fiscally responsible if School Committee “representatives aren’t able to view it year to year?” she asked.

Garcia said there’s a lot of padding in special education and teachers’ concerns are not understood by the committee.

Fontaine and committee member Tom Kendall disagreed.

There was not enough money in special education to cover students’ needs, Kendall said.

Fontaine said she has connected with the schools and teachers.

“I’m hearing both sides of the story,” she said.

The budget is scheduled to go to voters June 11.

Auburn School Committee members Faith Fournier, left, and Bonnie Hayes listen Wednesday night to City Councilor Alfreda Fournier, foreground, speak about the school budget. Sun Journal photo by Bonnie Washuk.

