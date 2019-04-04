LEWISTON — Community Health Options, 150 Mill St., is among a select number of organizations nationally to receive the Psychologically Healthy Workplace honors.

The award is the organizations’ highest national workplace recognition and is given for outstanding efforts to foster employee health and well-being while enhancing organizational performance.

One of eight employers from across North America to receive the award this year, Community Health Options won in the not-for-profit category and received the APA Psychologically Healthy Workplace Honors qualifying it for APA award consideration. The award recognizes employers who implement workplace practices, backed by psychological science, that advance employee health and well-being while increasing performance and productivity.

Community Health Options employs more than 150 people in Maine and provides health insurance to more than 40,000 Maine businesses and individuals.

