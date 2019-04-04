NORWAY — Earth Day – Monday, April 22 – will be celebrated with events and a parade in Norway on Saturday, April 20, with events starting the week of April 15. All are welcome to participate in the parade, and children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite animals in support of the Earth Day Network’s theme to “protect our species.”

Community members, organizations and businesses have organized a week of events to bring people together in celebration. Earth Day began in 1970 in the United States and around the world in 1971.

There are Earth Day events going throughout the week. During the week of April 15, the Oxford Hills Literacy Team will feature a Storywalk along Main Street, presenting “Animals All Around” by Eric Carle. Guy E Rowe Elementary School students will also have art displayed in windows of businesses on Main Street.

There will be events happening Friday, April 19, including Climate & Creativity’s banner and sign making for Earth Day at 2 p.m. at CEBE; Earth Worx art opening at AQUILARTadvisory, 400 Main St., at 5 p.m.; and an Earth Day poetry reading at Café Nomad from the Maine Poets’ Society at 7 p.m.

Naturalist Oen Kennedy will lead a bird walk to Ordway Grove, starting at the Alan Day Community Garden, on Saturday, April 20, at 7 a.m. Kennedy will help walkers to tune into bird songs and learn how to identify, whistle and sing with the birds. This is a great event for children and adults. At 9 a.m., the annual Trash Bash will meet at the rest area along Lake Pennesseewassee and pick up trash in places that are ecologically sensitive, so that we can preserve our waterways. Harrison will hold their trash pickup on April 27.

From 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., David Atherton will speak at AQUILARTadvisory about breakthroughs in water for people, pets and agriculture, and how jet tech can lower your car’s carbon footprint.

There will be yoga and dance from 10 to 11 a.m. for kids and adults around a bonfire with Community Sing at Longley Square, 1113 Main St. The Earth Day Rally will begin at 11 a.m. with speakers, and Nevaeh Dance Circus will lead the parade down Main Street and end at the Alan Day Community Garden. Adults and kids are welcome to join in the parade.

The celebration continues from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alan Day Community Garden with a potluck meal to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Community Garden staff and volunteers will be on hand to share information about planting your own garden space, how to get involved, food distribution programs, the Youth Leadership Program, and the new Community Market that will be open on at the Garden on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout the summer. Kids of all ages will have games and activities to take part in. There will be music, a scavenger hunt and a photo booth, too.

An “Amazing Animals 3” talk follows at CEBE from 3 to 4 p.m., with Oen Kennedy, a lifelong naturalist and world traveler who has seen many amazing animals and animal occurrences. He will share his love and enthusiasm for a group of unusual beings through images and songs. This talk will be both entertaining and educational for all ages (especially kids). Kennedy will be joined by musicians Rusty Wiltjer and Colin Tomkins.

On Monday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., Norway Brewing Company will open the brewery for an Earth Day Party, featuring live music with Earth Funk, and snacks and drinks for sale. Come celebrate the earth and Norway Brewing Company’s third birthday.

For more information, call CEBE at 739-2101 or contact anyone from the organizations and businesses listed above about their events.

