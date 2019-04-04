RUMFORD — Two weekends of sold out shows for 49 Franklin’s local and original Friday Night Live 9 have led producers Scot and Cindy Grassette to offer an encore show at 8 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 6.

The reviews have come in by the dozens. “Funniest one yet, great job!” and “I had tears from laughing so much, thank you!”, among others raving about the actors and the original local material.

Inspired by late night sketch comedy the Grassette’s have assembled local original material by writers Duane Glover, Susie Puiia and Scot Grassette. The show features local players including Ronnie Hutchinson, Tammy Schmersal Burgess, Eric Schmersal, Duane Glover, Mike Brennick, Tom Leclerc, Carol Smith, Cody Smith, Tylene Scott and Chuck Bellegarde; both Scot and Cindy Grassette show up on stage for a couple skits. This year the host is the one-and-only Greg Adley and the musical guests are the talented local duet Kitty and JT.

The show takes place in Rumford at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for cash-only pub menu, and cash bar. Tickets are available at Bartash’s and All That Jazz in downtown Rumford and online at www.49franklin.com

For more information, call 207-369-0129.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: