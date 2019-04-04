Battalion Chief Dean Milligan of the Auburn Fire Department helps Cole Boon, 3, put on Milligan’s turnout gear Thursday during a road closure in front of Boon’s home on Poland Road in Auburn. Milligan responded to a tree that had fallen across the road. While lineman cut power to the lines that were pulled down, Boon and his mother, Melissa, came out to talk with Milligan. Traffic was detoured around the section of Poland Road while crews from Auburn Public Services cut up the tree. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.