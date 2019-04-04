Promotional Product Association International board chairman Dale Denham, left, offers recognition to Gene Geiger, CEO of Geiger, as Geiger is inducted into the PPAI Hall of Fame at the industry’s annual Expo in Las Vegas. Geiger joins the prestigious group of industry leaders as the 86th member, following in the footsteps of his father, Ray, and his grandfather, Frank.

