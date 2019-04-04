Promotional Product Association International board chairman Dale Denham, left, offers recognition to Gene Geiger, CEO of Geiger, as Geiger is inducted into the PPAI Hall of Fame at the industry’s annual Expo in Las Vegas. Geiger joins the prestigious group of industry leaders as the 86th member, following in the footsteps of his father, Ray, and his grandfather, Frank.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.