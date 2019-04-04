DEAR SUN SPOTS: Danville Junction Grange No. 65, 15 Grange St. in Auburn, will host its monthly Community Bean Supper on Saturday, April 6. The menu includes three kinds of homemade baked beans, chili, cornbread casserole, potato casserole, American chop suey, tuna noodle casserole, clam casserole, spaghetti and shepherd’s pie. There will also be coleslaw, Harvard beets, carrots, homemade brown bread, baked salt pork, coffee and punch, and homemade pies, all served buffet-style beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $8, and there will be raffles for fresh eggs and other items donated by Danville Grange members.

Proceeds from our monthly bean suppers go toward the operation of Grange No.65, including heat and electricity, supper supplies and building maintenance. If more money is available, we use it for small building renovations. We try to do other fundraisers to support the major building renovations.

The funds put in the Donations Jar at the bean suppers, plus other means of fundraising go toward refurbishing the Grange to keep the building in good working order. It’s been here for over 118 years, and we’d like to see it go another 118!

Our biggest needs now are replacing the roof, fixing the parking lot, land drainage and scraping and painting the building’s exterior and the second floor interior.

We are always ready to accept donations, which could be in the form of money, or time and energy provided by people with expertise who can volunteer to assist us with projects. Thank you!

— No name, Danville

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Beyond Shoe Repair in Wilton appears to have closed. Its Facebook page has been deactivated, their voicemail is full, and their website is no longer active. Do you have any idea how those of us who had brought shoes to them to be repaired might be able to get them back? Thanks!

— Mary, no town

ANSWER: Mary did find out for other customers that shoes can be picked up at Goin’ Postal in Auburn. I called this drop-off/pickup location to verify, and yes, there are shoes there waiting. To reach the owner of Beyond Shoe Repair which has indeed closed, send an email to [email protected]. Goin’ Postal’s phone number is 784-9900. They are at 9 N. River Road and are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Farmington Falls Fire Co. will hold its annual Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 13 to benefit the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams, and maintenance of Philbrick Park where the teams practice and play games. In preparation for our only fundraiser, we are accepting clean items for the yard sale. For more information or for pickup of items call Junior at 778-2181 or Bob at 778-3156 and leave a message.

— Linda, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have about 50 free 78-speed records; condition unknown. Contact me at 778-3612.

— Leroy, Chesterville

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: