AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop on tourism from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Kirk Hall at Central Maine Community College, 1250 Turner St. There will be a reception from 5 to 6 p.m.

The workshop is titled “Tourism 101 – Did You Know That 191 Million Tourism Dollars Are Being Spent In The LA Metro Region? Are You Getting Your Share Of The Pie?”

Presenters include:

• Gary Crocker, Maine humorist;

• Dina Jackson, economic development specialist/manager, Maine’s Lakes & Mountains Tourism Council;

• Steve Hewins, president and CEO, HospitalityMaine; and

• Beckie Conrad, president and CEO, LA Metro Chamber, and Cyndi Robbins, Poland Spring Resort, co-chair, LA Metro Chamber tourism committee;

The presentations will be followed by remarks by Congressman Jared Golden.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for this free workshop but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend events.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: