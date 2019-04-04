100 years ago: 1919

There have been many parades in Lewiston and Auburn perhaps, has there been none so significant. No glitter of gold, no flash of color, save in the great folds of the American flag — touched the marching columns. It was the aftermath of war grimly impressive, earnest, businesslike telling in a thousand subtle ways of heroism. Lewiston and Auburn were never as happy as they were today. Down flag-draped streets, into lanes cut into walls of humanity, the returning servicemen of these cities and their comrades marching fifteen hundred khaki-clad figures who helped stop the gray ghost of German and the hordes of a mad emperor reeling back across the Marne.

50 years ago: 1969

The April meetings of the units of the High Street Congregational Church were held Tuesday. Vincent R. Giberti, Auburn fire chief presented a most interesting program for the members of the Afternoon units which was held in the church. His talk took the large attendance back to the ancient days when fires were fought with bucket brigades and ladders which reached only to the first floors of a building He explained the control of fire up through the years, from hand pumps to horse-driven wagons and to the present motorized system.

25 years ago: 1994

Janet Mills put aside her job as a prosecutor on Easter Sunday and took up a different vocation. Looking like a pro, she strolled back and forth from the kitchen to the dining area. “I’ve put in my time as a waitress,” she said with a smile. Mills was lending a hand at Hope Haven Gospel Mission as one of about 20 volunteers who served a holiday dinner of ham, mashed potatoes, salad and numerous desserts to 125 people.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

