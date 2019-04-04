MEXICO — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a public hearing on changing the town clerk’s position from elected to appointed.

Town Manager Jack Gaudet said the hearing will be held on the same day as the municipal budget hearing, near at the end of May. Voters will decide the issue at the annual town meeting June 11.

Jennifer Blodgett, the town’s executive secretary, said when longtime Town Clerk Penny Duguay retires, her replacement will need training.

“It’s become so technical and so involved,” Selectman Byron Ouellette said. “There’s a lot to it. It’s not to take control of the position, but it’s necessary to keep a person who’s qualified.”

Gaudet said he knows of several towns that have made the change.

In other matters:

• Selectmen agreed with a proposal from the Maine Department of Transportation to share the cost of replacing a culvert at the bottom of Mitchell Street. The town’s cost is not to exceed $40,000.

• Selectman TJ Williams said the town’s new Facebook page will be used for notices such as spring cleanup.

• Gaudet advised residents to place trash in a covered garbage container curbside in front of their residence.

• Selectmen approved the reappointment of Dave Errington as code enforcement officer and plumbing inspector.

• Selectmen approved a liquor license renewal for the Far East Restaurant.

• Selectmen voted to lift the winter parking ban, unless there is a plowable storm.

