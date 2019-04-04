NORWAY — The Select Board voted Thursday night to accept All States Asphalt’s bid to pave five roads this year.

Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the Windham company submitted the lowest of five bids to pave Thomas Hill, Upton Brothers, Patch Mountain, Roberts and Shedd roads.

He said $300,000 was budgeted for road work, with All States Asphalt offering to do the work for $289,407.

The project needs to be approved by voters at the annual town meeting in June.

At a March 21 meeting, the board delayed a vote on whether to add more guardrail on Horne Street Bridge over Pennesseewassee Stream.

After the meeting, Ravi Sharma, transportation operations manager for MDOT’s Region 3, emailed Lajoie to say the town was not required to extend the guardrail beyond the 25 feet the state is installing.

“We do recommend additional guardrail be installed from a point-of-need standpoint,” Sharma wrote, “but it is the town’s decision as this is a town road and the town may have other priorities.”

The board voted unanimously Thursday night not to add more guardrail.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: