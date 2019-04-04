WELD – Denis Roland Baker, formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully, March 31, 2019, with his family by his side, in Maine. He was 61 years old. Born in Berlin, N.H. on Sept. 26, 1957, he was the son of Roland and Georgette (Arsenault) Baker. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1975 and continued his education at the New Hampshire Technical College and then completed his bachelor’s degree in forestry at the University of New Hampshire. During his years of schooling, he had the opportunity to work as a Forest Ranger for the Mount Washington National Forest, also care-taking at Tuckerman’s “HoJo’s”. Denis began his career as a forester in Montana. He then moved back to the east coast where he began his career in the mill industry, in the forestry division, working for several owners of the Rumford Paper Mill. Following his work in the paper industry, he became the Irving Forest Products Dixfield Sawmill log procurement manager. He was an avid outdoors man; he had a lifelong passion for hockey and skiing. He was a true mountaineer from skiing, hiking and rock-climbing. His greatest adventures happened in the Canadian Rockies, High Sierras, Cascades, Himalayas, French Alps, Swiss Alps, New Zealand, Tuckerman’s and Alaska. He is predeceased by his parents. Denis leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Barbara Smith-Baker of Weld; his sister, Monique Davidson and husband, John of Port Ewen, N.Y.; mother-in-law, Fay Smith of Hebron; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Smith and husband, Peter Joyce of Reno, Nev., brother-in-law, Darrell Smith and fiancé, Kim Stowell of Omaha, Neb.; nieces and nephews, Matthew and Alyssa Davidson and Lena and Bartlett Smith; and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH 03570.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook: www.fleury-patry.com Donations in his memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: