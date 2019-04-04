LEWISTON – Germaine Lucille Ouellette Lagrange, born Feb. 10 1936, passed away March 31, 2019 in Lewiston. Germaine was the daughter of Thomas Ouellette and Victoria Morel Ouellette.

Germaine was educated in Lewiston, following that she worked in shoe shops, mostly Knapp. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Rome, Hawaii, Holy Land, Canada and the United States.

She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Normand, a sister, Yvette Ouellette.

She is survived by her husband, Laurier Lagrange; three sisters-in-law, Therese Lagrange, Ann Lagrange, and Fleurette Doyon; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at the Basillica in Lewiston on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the chapel at St. Peter’s Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to help the poor.

276 Main St. Lewiston.

207-753-1555.

Open Mon/Wed/Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tues/Thur 1-4 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Donations accepted during regular business hours.

