JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Raymond J. Bergeron, 50, of Dupont, Pa., passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack, Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019, in Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y.

Born in Lewiston, Ray was the son of Richard Bergeron and the late Marie Ouellette.

Ray graduated in 1988 from Edward Little High School in Auburn and was then employed as a heavy equipment transportation specialist.

Ray was always enjoying the outdoors. He had a love for riding his Harley Davidson any second he had. Ray had a way of always gathering the family for cook outs and celebrations of all kinds. If you were in his home at any point, he was feeding you, whether you wanted it or not. He cared deeply about each of the connections he made. Ray was one of a kind and will be truly missed for the rest of our days to come.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa Bergeron; two sons, Dillon and Justin Bergeron; stepdaughter, Lizz Raffa and her fiancé, Chase Bowman, and stepson, Eddie Koda; his father, Richard and stepmother, Marianne; Raymond’s three older brothers, Rick and his wife, Tamra, Randy and his wife, Lori, and Ron; along with his stepsister, Doreen and her partner, Roger Naous, and stepbrothers, Steve and Tony; amongst a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 12 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn, Maine 04210.

