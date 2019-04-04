LEWISTON – Robert G. Allen passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House on April 2, 2019, with his loving wife at his side. Robert was born on Jan. 13, 1927 in Mexico, son of the late George and Alberta (St. Onge) Allen. He attended school in Mexico where he earned varsity letters in baseball, basketball, and football. During school summer vacation he worked paving roads for the State of Maine, the Foster Manufacturing Company, making toothpicks, matches, and other wooden products, and for the Oxford Paper Company, before joining the United States Navy during World War II.

While in the Navy, Robert served aboard the USS Yorktown CV10 in Okinawa, Japan. After the war, he was honorably discharged and returned to Mexico, where he married Theresa Arsenault. They moved to Lewiston where they raised their four children. In Lewiston, he worked for Allen’s Bobbin Shop for a brief period and then became employed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station until his retirement in 1982.

In his earlier years, Robert played softball for the Lewiston Industrial League, officiated high school football games, played golf and was a spectator at many other athletic events. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, NARFE, Toastmasters, American Legion, Elks, and Past Time Club. Robert also enjoyed, hunting, fishing, spending time at his camp in Phillips, family picnics and wandering Maine’s roads and it’s natural beauties.

His wife, Theresa passed away in March, 1983. In 1997, he married Pauline Cyr Jacques. They spent winters in sunny Florida for many years before deciding to remain in Lewiston.

He leaves behind four children: Sharon Moore and husband, George, Gregory Allen, Barbara Rouleau and husband, Armand, and Michael Allen and wife, Fran; and two stepchildren, Kathy Snow and husband, Howie, and Steven Jacques and wife, Stephanie; his sister, Diane Dutton, three brothers, Norman, James, and Richard Allen. He is survived by 12 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sisters, Annie Arsenault and Joan Jameson and a brother George E Allen Jr.

There will be a private memorial service for family members at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Saturday, April 20.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to Androscoggin Home Hospice.

