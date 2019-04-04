PORTLAND – Susan Schulz, 69, of Portland, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Susan was surrounded by her family and friends after a brave journey with cancer. Susan was born to the late William Jack and Margaret McKee, Dec. 18, 1949, in New Castle, Pa. Susan graduated from Greenville High School and attended Slippery Rock University. She married Robert Schulz Sr. in 1968, and they lived in Rochester, N.Y., Orlando, Fla. and Kingfield, Maine before Susan settled in Portland in 1995.Susan created deep roots in the Portland area through her career at Goodwill, Unum and Prudential where she met her best friends and travel companions, Doreen Riordon of Scarborough and Laura Kilmartin of Westbrook. Susan had a lifelong love for the arts including, music, theater, art work and literature. She was a gifted artist and found inspiration from nature. She was an active member of the community in the Western Mountains of Maine teaching pre-school and becoming a champion for the arts through her position at Mountain Arts. She especially enjoyed her passion for British murder mystery novels and always maintained a youthful spirit and imagination through her affection with the Harry Potter series.Susan’s most committed activity and source of pride was that of her active role as a grandmother. Always present in their lives and creating special weekend journeys, attending a sporting event or encouraging a fun arts and craft project. She was a beautiful person who embodied compassion, kindness, tolerance and love that was shared in the lives of all that she touched and will be carried on by those she loved.Susan is survived by three children, Robert Schulz Jr. and his wife Corie Washow of Durham, Maine, Brian Schulz and his wife Kate of North Reading, Mass., and Rebecca Giles and her husband Eric of Baiting Hollow, N.Y. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Keifer, Cooper, Kiernan, Maggie, Asher, Ella and Lucas; and her three siblings, John McKee, Greta Beede, and Anne McKee. A private celebration will be held in Southern Maine in late spring.

In lieu of flowers,gifts may be made toDana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Susan Schulz to support cancer research and patient care at:Dana-FarberCancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284

