OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Total Eclipse Auto Detailing & Design, 136 School House Road, Oxford.

Those planning to attend should bring something to promote their businesses as a door prize.

For more information, contact the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce at 207-743-2281.

< Previous

filed under: