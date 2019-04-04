OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Total Eclipse Auto Detailing & Design, 136 School House Road, Oxford.
Those planning to attend should bring something to promote their businesses as a door prize.
For more information, contact the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce at 207-743-2281.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Oxford Hills Chamber holds Business After Hours
-
Business
Amjambo Africa starts online site
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen discuss locations for possible hot spot
-
The Bethel Citizen
Longtime Newry resident recognized for community dedication
-
Nation / World
Some on Mueller probe team said to be frustrated by limited information shared by Barr