Charges

Lewiston

  • Diana Jack, 23, listed as transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at 42 Davis St.
  • John Howes, 54, of 56 Shawmut St., on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Auburn

  • David Ritchie, 60, of 160 Cook St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:09 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

 

Accidents

Lewiston

  • Vehicles driven by Sara R. Moring, 18, of Litchfiled, and Debra L. Profenno, 57, of Auburn, collided at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street. Profenno’s 2012 Ford and the 2012 Ford driven by Moring and owned by Bruce Gardner of Litchfield were towed.
  • A car driven by Nicholas R. Heath, 33, of Auburn rolled backward into a car driven by Sarah L. Sanborn, 38, of Lewiston, at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday on Bartlett Street. Sanborn’s 2004 Saturn was towed. There was no damage to the 1983 GMC, driven by Heath and owned by James Carsley of Auburn.
