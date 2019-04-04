Charges
Lewiston
- Diana Jack, 23, listed as transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at 42 Davis St.
- John Howes, 54, of 56 Shawmut St., on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- David Ritchie, 60, of 160 Cook St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:09 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Sara R. Moring, 18, of Litchfiled, and Debra L. Profenno, 57, of Auburn, collided at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street. Profenno’s 2012 Ford and the 2012 Ford driven by Moring and owned by Bruce Gardner of Litchfield were towed.
- A car driven by Nicholas R. Heath, 33, of Auburn rolled backward into a car driven by Sarah L. Sanborn, 38, of Lewiston, at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday on Bartlett Street. Sanborn’s 2004 Saturn was towed. There was no damage to the 1983 GMC, driven by Heath and owned by James Carsley of Auburn.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
BBB Tip: Beware the Perils of Click Bait
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Inaugural Bird Fest
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Snapshots in Time
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Shark museum at Lewiston charter school
-
Lewiston-Auburn
‘Lock in your Kindness’ project spreads positive messages at Lewiston High School