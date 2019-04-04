PARIS — Preliminary budget hearings will be held April 9 and 10 to provide the public with details behind the proposed $41.1 million FY20 budget and to hear comments on the plan.

The first hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Elementary School on Tuesday, April 9, followed by a second public hearing at the Paris Elementary School on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 pm. While the Budget Committee meetings and School Board meetings are open to the public, these meetings are specifically set up to allow the public at large to get its first look at the proposed budget and to have a discussion with school officials about the impacts.

Other meetings have been set up as well. School administrators will meet with town officials at the Central Office on Tuesday, April 16, beginning at 5 p.m. and during the week of April 23, the budget will be shared with school staff.

Last week the Budget Committee reviewed a $41.1 million budget showing a 1.99 percent increase. The budget was one of a number of budget scenarios that has been presented to the Budget Committee for review over the past few weeks.

Colpitts said the committee asked at its March 27 meeting to see three additional scenarios at this week’s Budget Committee meeting, which was set for Wednesday, April 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office.

Committee members are expected to review budgets that show the impact of an adding an elementary teacher ( to reduce class size) and a math coach or interventionist at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School; a second option to restore the summer school program and a third option to add a gifted and talented teacher.

Because the budget numbers are fluid, school officials have cautioned that town assessments also continue to change.

Colpitts has said that it is probable there will be an increased assessment to all the eight district towns, but the exact number is not known yet.

Based on the latest town assessment numbers the Budget Committee has received (as of its March 27 meeting,) Oxford would see the lowest increased assessment of 1.70 percent while the smaller towns of Hebron, Waterford and West Paris would see the highest increase in assessment of more than 6 percent.

Last year voters in seven of the eight district towns approved a $39.6 million budget by a vote of 1,286 to 829. The 2017-18 budget reflected a $1.47 million reduction in state subsidy and an overall average 4.19 percent increase in local assessments.

But in August, the Board of Directors was able to return $524,513 to taxpayers (in the form of lower monthly assessment payments) after SAD 17 received an additional $1,040,000 in state funds. The remainder was divvied up and put in other school accounts.

Once the Budget Committee completes its work, the final budget will be presented to the full Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting in the Central Office, on May 6 beginning at 7 p.m.

The district budget/hearing will be held at the Oxford Hill Comprehensive High School Forum on June 6 beginning at 7 p.m. At that time, voters from each of the eight district towns will have the opportunity to discuss, and amend if desired, the individual warrant articles.

If approved, the budget then must be validated during the budget validation referendum on June 11 at the polls in all eight towns. That vote will be a straight yes or no on the total budget number.

If the budget does not pass at referendum, the last budget approved by the legislative body becomes the operational budget until voters approve a budget at referendum, according to the state law passed in 2008.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: