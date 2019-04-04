POLAND — The Regional School Unit 16 board of directors are scheduled to meet Monday to approve the 2019-20 school budget.

The meeting is to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Poland Regional High School on Route 26.

The district budget meeting, which will include a presentation for residents of Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the high school. At that meeting, residents will vote whether to approve the budget.

A final vote will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 14 at each town office.

