SUMNER — The Regional School Unit 10 school board Director Charles Maddaus told the Sumner Board of Selectmen that the board of directors is considering a 2.1 percent budget increase for 2019-20 but he would like to see the budget remain at $26.48 million, the amount approved for this fiscal year, and rely on $850,000 in state aid to cover additional costs.

“We all want to support kids and education,” Maddaus told selectmen Tuesday.

He said the district has exceeded its salt and sand budget, and there have been unexpected costs for building maintenance.

In addition to increasing expenses, Maddaus noted that 27 percent of the student body qualifies for special education services and money for that programming is not budgeted. He questioned what would happen to students needing individualized education plans when there is not enough money for those services.

“It’s a tough calculus,” he said. “What can we do?”

In other matters Tuesday night, Road Commissioner Andrew Wickson said the cost of recent blasting, tree cutting, patching, grading and bridge work, including labor, ran close to $180,000.

The board also announced:

Diane Tolman, a retired school teacher from the area, has been appointed to the scholarship committee.

Buckfield Town Manager Joe Roach has been appointed the hearing administrator for Sumner’s General Assistance program until April 30.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Town Office.

A representative from AXIOM Corp., a management and technology consulting company, will discuss broadband internet service at 9 a.m. on April 11 at the Town Office.

