FIRST TEAM
Skier of the year: Roy Varney, Leavitt
Dominic Giampietro Mt. Blue Sr.
Sam Smith Mt. Blue Sr.
Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr.
Jesse Dalton Mt. Blue Sr.
Everet Varney Leavitt
SECOND TEAM
Evan Hornbach Mt. Blue Jr.
Jackson Joyce Mt. Blue So.
Tom Bancroft Oxford Hills Jr.
Harrison Bigos-Low Edward Little So.
David Kidd Mt. Abram Sr.
Levi Bouchard Mt. Abram Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mark D’Alessandro, St. Dom’s, Jr.; Matt Syphers, Edward Little, Sr.; Dylan Wells, Mt. Abram, Sr.; Brendan Hemingway, Mt. Abram, Sr.
