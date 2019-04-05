FIRST TEAM

Skier of the year: Roy Varney, Leavitt

Dominic Giampietro Mt. Blue Sr.

Sam Smith Mt. Blue Sr.

Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr.

Jesse Dalton Mt. Blue Sr.

Everet Varney Leavitt

SECOND TEAM

Evan Hornbach Mt. Blue Jr.

Jackson Joyce Mt. Blue So.

Tom Bancroft Oxford Hills Jr.

Harrison Bigos-Low Edward Little So.

David Kidd Mt. Abram Sr.

Levi Bouchard Mt. Abram Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mark D’Alessandro, St. Dom’s, Jr.; Matt Syphers, Edward Little, Sr.; Dylan Wells, Mt. Abram, Sr.; Brendan Hemingway, Mt. Abram, Sr.

