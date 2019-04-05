Do you have questions about how to apply for college, find scholarships or what career choice that would be magic for you? Would you like to increase your academic superpowers or break into the world of technology?
Do you want to work on Ed Technician courses? Want to change or advance your career?
We are offering a course, at no cost to you, we want to help you with all of these questions and any more that may need answering.
We can guide you with filling out the FAFSA financial aid form and essays to apply for college and scholarships, as well as resume writing and career research.
Please give us a call. We are very excited to support you on your path to greatness. We are offering this course right here in Northern Franklin County.
Greta Espeaignnette
MSAD#58 Adult Ed Coordinator
(207)778-3460
Sandra Brown CT
Franklin County Adult Ed
Coordinator (207)778-3460
Stephanie Chu-O’Neil
Rangeley Adult Ed Coordinator
(207) 670-5240
