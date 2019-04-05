LEWISTON — Kyle Carter had an RBI single and then scored on a wild-pitch to give Bates a two-run lead in the second inning en route to a 6-0 baseball win over UMaine-Farmington on Friday.

The Bobcats (7-9) increased the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning, as Christian Beal had an RBI double, before Justin White and Antonio Jareno each added RBI singles.

Five Bates pitchers combined for the shutout, with Ryan Moralejo (1-0) tossing three scoreless innings to earn the win over the Beavers (4-10).

College softball

Bates 9, Colby 3

WATERVILLE —Janell Sato hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth to lead the Bobcats (6-13, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (2-11, 0-1) on Friday.

Julia Panepinto opened the scoring with a solo homer to put Bates ahead 1-0. Kirsten Pelletier (6-7) earned the win, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts across seven innings.

Laura Powell hit a two-run homer for Colby in the fourth inning.

