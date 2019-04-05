Pilgrim Commandery #19 Knights Templar will hold its annual EASTER SERVICE and breakfast at the Harnden Masonic Hall on the Bryant Road in East Wilton. The Service is Sunday morning April 21, 2019 at 7:30. Sir Knights and Master Masons are invited to attend along with their sons and grandsons. Donations will be accepted for the breakfast. Mark that date, April 21, 2019 on your calendar.
