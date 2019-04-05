David Young & The Interstate Kings will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Gritty’s Brew Pub, 68 Main St. in Auburn. There is no cover for the show. The band plays classic rock ‘n’ roll covers as well as originals, and have created a strong following in the L-A area. The Kings released their second EP on March 1 and recently appeared on “The Nite Show With Danny Cashman.” Band members are: David Young, guitar/lead vocals; Seth Martin, bass/back-up vocals; and Deven Young, drums.
