FARMINGTON — Farmington Underground, an escape room company that offers immersive events, is hosting a medieval-style banquet and tournament, “Clash of Kingdoms” from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the North Church. Tickets can be purchased at www.farmingtonunderground.com/tickets.

“It is part escape room and part medieval banquet. We are excited to serve a traditional feast from the Middle Ages and then have participants compete in a set of team challenges, finding clues and solving puzzles,” said Joe Musumeci, owner of Farmington Underground. “The event is limited to 10 teams of four to six people each, so it will be an intimate, active and immersive experience that is completely unique to the area. We want to create opportunities for more groups of people to come together, use their brains creatively, and have fun doing it.”

Tickets are $58 a person if booked as a full group of six, or $65 a person for groups of four or five. The evening includes a three-course meal, narrative performance and a 90-minute escape room experience. More information is available at www.farmingtonunderground.com.

