BATH — “Flicks and Floats,” featuring silent films accompanied by renowned pianist and humorist Jeff Barnhart, returns at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, to the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St.

While surround sound now rocks movie theaters, the Chocolate Church is taking audiences back to the silence of films that pioneered it all. Ice cream floats will be offered in keeping with the vintage feel. “We are excited to bring Jeff Barnhart back for this very popular event,” said Dennis St. Pierre, interim executive director of the arts center.

The silent film era launched in 1895 with movies that had no synchronized recorded sound or spoken dialogue. Storytelling was dependent on title cards and body language from the screen actors. Its swan song came in 1927 when Al Jolson’s voice crackled out of the speakers in “The Jazz Singer,” heralding the “talkies” era.

Barnhart’s interest in silent movies was born when he was about 5 or 6, and his grandfather took him to a showing of two Charlie Chaplin short films. He says, “I was already interested in piano, and they put on recordings of ragtime piano during the film. I became a huge fan from that day forward and, as I’ve grown older and found the time, have begun a crusade to bring silent film comedy back to a wider audience.”

In his commentary, Barnhart will briefly discuss silent film’s replacement of vaudeville and burlesque entertainment in theaters, how the accompanying musician had a role in the movie being a success and the changes that came with the talkies. “Showing silent comedies is a way to bring a community together,” Barnhart added. “Just as with music, the silent film as an art form requires no language.

The event will be in two segments of approximately 50 minutes each, with a 15- to 20-minute break in between.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 advance, $18 door and $10 kids and student. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

