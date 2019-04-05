PARIS — “Listening to your life” is the theme of the Lenten season at First Congregational Church in South Paris, said the Rev. Don Mayberry, pastor at the church. “We began on Ash Wednesday with the reminder we come from ashes and to ashes [and] we will return with the caveat that the days of our lives can become of greater value when we give our lives the needed attention.” Pastor Mayberry continued, “Our daily lives always deserve our attention but when we use the days of the Lenten season for reflection, we discover at Easter that our lives can be resurrected as well.”

Eeryone is welcome, especially during the Lenten season that leads to Holy Week, culminating in the Easter celebration. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.

Holy week begins with Palm Sunday services April 14. On Mundy Thursday, April 17, a free fish chowder supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a reading of the passion story and communion.

Easter morning there will be two services: Sunrise service outside (gather at the church at 6 a.m.) followed by free breakfast. Easter worship will be at 10 a.m.

Sunday services are broadcast live on FM 96.9 and AM 1450. The church is handicapped accessible.

