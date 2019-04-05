BATH — Renowned pianist and humorist Jeff Barnhart, with Anne Barnhart on flute and vocals, will perform an evening of music from the “Great American Songbook” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St.

Their performance is to be a celebration of the greatest Broadway, ragtime, American jazz and the blues hits. Audiences are sure to enjoy an eclectic mix of Americana featuring an extensive list of tunes, including but not limited to George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers and Harry Warren, along with jazz-oriented songs by Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Hoagy Carmichael and Sidney Bechet.

The Barnharts perform all over the globe, yet they have found a special place in their heart at the Chocolate Church, where they have performed to packed houses in the past, and have always received incredible accolades for their highly skilled musical abilities and great humor.

Tickets are on sale for $18 advance, $21 door. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: