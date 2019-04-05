KINGFIELD — In its 17th year, the Kingfield POPS will once again feature the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, featuring Grammy Award-winning Conductor and Director Lucas Richman, to complete an evening of great live music on Saturday, June 29.

The entering crowd will be greeted by the Western Mountain Trash Can Band to get toes tapping as soon as they enter Kennedy Field. Returning to the stage this year will be a local favorite, GoldenOak, an emerging sound in New England folk music. Also performing will be the Toscano Music Company, a father and son duo sure to steal the hearts of the crowd with their long history in music.

Creating a sound and genre unlike any other, Identity Crisis will also take the POPS stage this year. And to top off the returning acts, the Kruger Brothers, a trio who has crafted the art of infusing classical music into folk music, will return. The crowd will get to see this infusion happen before their eyes (and ears) as they will be featured with the Bangor Symphony.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra has been bringing the joy of live music to people throughout Maine since 1896, with concerts for many tastes and all ages. Richman has served as music director and conductor for the BSO since 2010 and was music director for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra from 2003 to 2015. His command of the core repertoire, coupled with his finesse in presenting new and contemporary works, continues to illustrate Richman as a source of musical expertise and artistic excellence.

In an ever-expanding body of works, Jens Kruger, banjo/vocals; Uwe Kruger, guitar/lead vocals; and Joel Landsberg, bass/vocals, personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American music tradition. They have been writing numerous concertos and working with ensembles and symphonies throughout North America and Europe.

GoldenOak was a crowd favorite of many last year. They are a Portland-based, indie-soul folk sibling duo, additionally featuring talented musicians mixing in trumpet, cello, base, drums and keys at times. Zak and Lena Kendall, originally from New Sharon, show their bond as brother and sister through carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics and flowing harmonies, as they sow seeds that explore a rich folk tradition. Influenced early by legends such as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Simon and Garfunkel, The Band, and the likes of Fleet Foxes, First Aid Kit, and Ray LaMontagne, GoldenOak evolves and pushes boundaries and continues to sow seeds in a rich folk tradition.

Identity Crisis consists of Walter Magee, mandolin/guitar/vocals; Arthur LeBlanc, electric bass/stand-up bass/cello/vocals; and John Hoes, guitar/harmonica/vocals. Having explored individual experiences through bluegrass, jug band and many other genres, Identity Crisis has developed a sound of their own. Band names are hard to come by, and coupled with the fact that it is likewise hard to pinpoint the genre or style that they play, “Identity Crisis” was born.

The Toscano Music Company is a father-son musical duo. Jim has a BA in music performance from Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. He has been playing guitar and singing since he was 13 and has performed for over three decades in NYC’s Greenwich Village, Philadelphia, southern Pennsylvania and all over New Jersey, including the Jersey Shore. Dominick started performing with his father at age 6 before the family moved to Maine from New Jersey. He also performs with various music groups at Auburn Middle School and Camp of Rock, which is a group that is based off a two-week musical summer camp. The Toscano Music Company continues to perform together in a variety of venues throughout Maine.

Through the Early Bird ticket season tickets will be $20 until May 15, then the price will be $25 until June 28. The day of the concert tickets will be $30.

Tickets are available at Tranten’s, the Regional Information Center, and Skowhegan Savings Bank’s Farmington and Kingfield locations. They are also available online at KingfieldPOPS.com.

