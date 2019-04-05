MONDAY, April 8

AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes presentation of the fiscal 2020 city budget, and discussion of the school budget.

AUBURN — The Conservation Commission hosts Bates College students’ presentation titled “Land use changes and zoning alternatives in Auburn’s Agricultural & Resource Protection District,” 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee, 6:45 p.m., Dingley Building. On agenda: vote on budget for 2019-20 school year that begins July 1, and vote on approving Bobbi Avery to be assistant superintendent as she continues to be chief administrative officer.

TUESDAY, April 9

LEWISTON — 16th Annual Chili and Chowder Taste Challenge to benefit Longley Elementary School, Ramada Conference Center. Chili and chowder by area restaurants. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Adults $10; children 10 and under, $5.

AUBURN — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Edward Little High School Building Committee, 7-9 p.m., Auburn Hall, fourth-floor large conference room. On agenda: discussion of the June 11 referendum question or questions for the new high school. The Building Committee will recommend ballot language to the School Committee for approval, which will then go to the City Council for approval.

WEDNESDAY, April 10

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee, 12:30 p.m. at the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments office, 125 Manley Road.

THURSDAY, April 11

AUBURN — Strategic Planning Subcommittee, 6 p.m., Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m., Council Chamber at City Hall.

