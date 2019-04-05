100 years ago: 1919

The combination dance idea for tonight’s dance is one to show all the dancers of Lewiston and Auburn what is meant by the combination dance. Sometime in the evening, the combination will be sprung on the crowd when it least expects it. All that is necessary is that the dancers can one-step, foxtrot and waltz; the orchestra will then run them off without a stop and all you have to do is stay with them.

50 years ago: 1969

Planning and engineering data for the new $4.5 million third bridge over the Androscoggin River is expected to be presented to Lewiston-Auburn officials next month when members of the State Highway Commission visit the twin cities area. Roger Maliar, head of the SHC Planning and Traffic Division, said there has been a lot of progress made during the winter months. He said the firm of Fay, Spofford, and Thorndike continues with preliminary engineering work while Wilbur Smith is bringing traffic figures up in date. “We have completed all the mapping we found necessary to do in this area, and it has provided us with much more information than we had anticipated we might have,” said Maliar.

25 years ago: 1994

On Wednesday, April 6, the employee associates of Geiger Bros. will honor Ray Geiger for the lifetime of leadership and inspiration he has given us and his community. Geiger Brothers factory and offices in Lewiston will be closed all day to accommodate all who wish to attend, the funeral service has been moved to SS. Peter and Paul’s Upper Church at 10:00 a.m.

