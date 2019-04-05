AUBURN – Olive “May” Robinson, 75, passed away on April 1, 2019, from complications after a long battle with COPD. She was married to her husband John for 40 years.She was born Dec. 1, 1943. She graduated high school from Monmouth Academy and worked for the State of Maine as a young woman. In later years, she worked at Hannaford supermarkets in the bakery department for many years, making incredible friends.She enjoyed her family and friends and often threw an open house Christmas Eve for them to gather. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting and loving life. Her many friends and family have been very grateful recipients of her handmade masterpieces.She is survived by her loving husband, John Robinson. Her sister, Nellie Williams. Her son, Mark Lessard and his wife, Jennifer. Their children, Justine, Elijah and Willow, and their grandchildren, Winter and Emerald. Her daughter, Norma McAninch and her husband, Jeffrey. Their children, Aidan (Nana’s other soulmate), and Kellan. Her stepson, Jeffrey Robinson and his wife, Noni. Their children, John Ray and Gaellle.There will be a service held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Fortin’s Funeral Home in Auburn, Maine. Please visit www.theFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences. Memorial donations lieu of flowers can be made the Special Olympics of Maine. Online donations atGive.specialolympics.orgor mail to:Special Olympics Maine125 John Roberts RoadSouth Portland, ME 04106

